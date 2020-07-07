Michael McGrath, Clonmel

Giantsgrave, Cashel Road, Clonmel.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 o’clock with strict adherence to social distancing.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. John the Baptist Church, Powerstown at 11.

Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 family and friends.

Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/peterpaul then click on Powerstown

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence