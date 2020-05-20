Michael Kennedy, Carrigatoher & Nenagh

Michael Kennedy

Clashabreda, Carrigatoher and Knockanpierce, Nenagh.

Due to current restrictions a private family Funeral Mass will take place in The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra on Friday at 12 o’clock, followed by private cremation.

The burial of Michael’s ashes will take place on Sunday 31st May at 11 o’clock in Monsea Cemetery.

A Memorial Mass for Michael will be arranged at a later date.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people.

