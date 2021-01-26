Michael (Haulie) O’ Connor, Clogheen and Killarney

Clogheen and formerly of Killarney, Co. Kerry.

Retired member of An Garda Siochana

24th January 2021 in the care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Bons Secours Hospital Cork.

Loving and kind husband of Eileen (nee Keohane). Adored father of Rebecca, Eileen, Jacinta, Michael and Mary. Deeply mourned by his sister Joan (Culloty) and brother Noel, brother in law Johnny, sister in law Teresa, sons in law Ger, John, Gary and Matt, daughter in law Paula, his 12 adored grandchildren whom he loved so much, nieces, nephews, old friend Louis and many friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Clogheen with burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

Funeral mass will be available on the radio FM 105 within the Clogheen area.

Funeral will be live stream on http://funeralslive.ie/michael-haulie-o-connor/

Please abide by restrictions currently in place regarding no hand shaking and face coverings being mandatory.

