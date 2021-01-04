Michael (Haulie) McGrath, Oola, Co. Limerick

Formerly of Oola, County Limerick.

Peacefully, 31st December 2020, at Beaumont hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband to Mary and Loving Father to Michael and Marie.

Sadly missed by his wife, children, brothers John Jo, Brendan sisters Imelda and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

Predeceased by his parents Kitty and Mick his sister Josephine brother Noel.

Special acknowledgement for the professional and kind care provided to Michael by the team from Kare Plan especially Elvin and colleagues.

We would also like to thank the staff at Beaumont hospital and District nurses for their kindness and professionalism.

Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 o’clock at St John the Evangelist Church, Greendale Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5.

Government restrictions still apply and only 10 people can attend the funeral itself.

Livestream can be viewed for those who cannot attend click on the link: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-johns-church

