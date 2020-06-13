Michael Haslam, Tipperary Town

CQMS 12th Infantry Battalion, Lakelands, Tipperary Town and Athea, Co. Limerick.

Michael will be reposing in Dirreen, Athea (V94 EC9N) for family and friends until his removal to St. Bartholomews Church, Athea for 12.00 noon requiem mass on Sunday, followed by burial in Holy Cross cemetery, Athea.

Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors, Moyvane.

