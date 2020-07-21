Michael Hanrahan, Mullinahone

Michael Hanrahan

Fannings-bog, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, suddenly after a short illness bravely borne, July 20th 2020.

Predeceased by his loving son Paddy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget; daughters: Mary, Fi and Val; sons: Liam and Michael; sister: Joan O’ Halloran, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren; Catriona, Sarah, Casey, Nicholas, Holly, Christopher, Erin and Michael; nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, July 22nd at 12 noon in St. Marys Church, Grangemockler followed by burial in Nine-mile-house Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence