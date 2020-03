Slievenamon Close, Fethard

Due to the current coronavirus situation, the wake and Funeral Mass will be private.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed online from the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Tuesday morning at 10am on www.parishchurch.net.

Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Fethard, after Mass. In accordance with Covid-19 restrictions it is asked that those in attendance refrain from handshaking in the cemetery.