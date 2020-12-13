Michael ‘Fly’ Flynn, Clonmel

Graigaman, Coalbrook and formerly Dillon Street, Clonmel.

Pre-deceased by his nephew Conor. Deeply regretted by his loving fiancée Tracy, his children Daniel, Michael, Gillian and Clíodhna, their mother Jennifer, their partners Cristina, Margaret Mary, John and Steven, his grandchildren Bobby, Lottie, Lily and Alex, his brothers Gerard and Fergus, sisters Noreen, Breda, Rosaleen and Mary, uncle Paddy, nieces, nephews, grand-niece, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Tuesday at 1 o’clock.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in Powerstown Cemetery.

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.

For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

