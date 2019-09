Galmoy, Co Kilkenny.

Reposing at his home on Monday evening from 4 o’clock with Rosary at 9pm

Funeral Mass on Tuesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Galmoy at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only by request – donations can be made to the Kilkenny Palliative Care Team and the Irish Wheelchair Association.