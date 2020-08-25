Michael Farrell, Bennettsbridge and Kilmanagh

Barronscourt, Bennettsbridge, and formerly of Gortfree, Kilmanagh, Co Kilkenny.

Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday 25th August 2020.

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Michael will be reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Wednesday from 6pm.

Funeral Prayers at 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Molua’s Church, Kilalloe arriving at 8.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. (Maximum 50 people in the Church)

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, can leave a personal message in the “Condolences” section below.

