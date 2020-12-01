Michael Costello, Cahir

Michael Costello

Suttonrath, Cahir.

30-11-2020. Deeply missed by his loving wife Lara, daughter Farrah, sister Elaine, brothers John, Paul and Alan, extended family, neighbours and good friends.

Michael’s funeral cortège will leave Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir, on Thursday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir, for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in Michael’s memory, to the Irish Heart Foundation / South Tipperary Hospice.

Due to current government guidelines, the funeral will be private to family and close friends only. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

