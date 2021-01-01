Michael Carey, Graignamanagh and Kilkenny

28 Brandondale, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of 1 Fr. Hayden Road, Kilkenny.

Predeceased by his grandson Gary, brothers Gus, John, Noel and Paddy and sister Marie.

Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, daughters Shirley and Jackie, grandchildren James, Shannon, Mark and Alan, great- grandchildren Cían, Millie and Fiadh, sons-in-law Tommy and Danny, extended family and friends, especially his very close friend Mick Murphy.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

In keeping with recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings Michael’s funeral Mass for family will take place privately on Friday, January 1st and may be viewed online at 11am on https://www.facebook.com/barrowvision/live/

We are so very grateful for your support, but we want you to protect our most vulnerable family members from any harm during this time, we ask that you keep socially distant and wear masks.

