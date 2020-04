Michael Burke

RIP died 08/04/20 aged 77 of Harrow, England, and formerly of Priestown, Drangan Co Tipperary.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 28th April 20 at 2.30 pm at Carpenters Park Cemetery .

From the Family in Harrow a very big thank you for the love and support at this sad time from all our family and friends back home Priestown Drangan Co Tipperary.

Prayers and love to you all. Please stay safe in these sad and trying times.