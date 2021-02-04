Michael Baker, Cahir

Michael Baker

Drangan Beg, Cahir.

Very sadly missed by his brother Pascal, sisters Breeda and Mary, brothers in law Ned and James, Uncles Seamus and Dick, nephews, nieces and his many friends.

In accordance with current health guidelines, Michael’s funeral Mass will be celebrated privately for family only on Friday at 11.00am in The Church of the Assumption, Kilmoyler.

Burial afterwards in Killaldriffe Cemetery.

Michael’s family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

