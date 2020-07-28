Maurice O’Brien, Clonmel

Maurice O’Brien

Ard na Greine, Clonmel.

Maurice passed away peacefully under the care of the staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home on Monday morning. Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his wife Deanna, daughters Elizabeth and Clare, grandchildren Thomas and Killian, son-in-law Tom, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 2.00pm in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Enquiries to Condon’s Funeral Directors please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence