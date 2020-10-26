Maurice Harnett, Thurles

Monadreen, Thurles

Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, son Ryan, daughter Jennifer, mother Mary (O’Flaherty), father Charlie, sisters Jozette, Caroline and Lilly, Paddy, Angie, extended family, neighbours and many good friends.

Following government guidelines on public gatherings, observing social distancing, wearing face masks and avoiding handshaking,

Maurice’s funeral cortege will depart his residence on Wednesday 28th October at 10.15am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 25 persons in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.

