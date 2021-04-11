Maureen Ryan (nee O’Brien), Clonmel

Ballyvaughan, Powerstown, Clonmel.

9th April 2021 peacefully in the loving care of Care Choice Nursing Home Dungarvan.

(Predeceased by her Husband Tommy and daughter Elaine).

Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Thomas and Philip, daughters Mary, Breda, Ann and Jacinta grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughter in law, relatives and friends.

May Maureen Rest in Peace.

Maureen Funeral Cortége will arrive at St. John the Baptist’s Church Powerstown on Monday for a Private Funeral Mass at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In keeping with Government guidelines numbers are limited to 10 in the Church .

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so on the Condolence link below.

