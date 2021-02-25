Maureen Noonan nee Slattery, Clonmore, Garryspillane and Glen of Aherlow

Killavanogue, Clonmore and formerly Garryspillane, Co. Limerick and Riversdale House, Glen of Atherlow.

February 24th 2021, pre deceased by her husband Denis, infant son John, grandson Donnacha and brother Liam.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary, Kathleen, Betty, Julie, Helen, Paula, Anne and Denise, sons Pat, John and Tommy, Sister Betty, Brothers Pat and John, Grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons in law, daughters in law, sister in law, brother in law, relatives kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace.

Requiem mass on Friday in St. Anne’s Church Clonmore at 2pm followed by burial in Templeree Cemetery travelling via Killavanogue, Clonboo and Templetuohy.

Mass can be viewed on www.premieravproductions.com/player

Messages of condolence can be left on www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the community hospital of the assumption Thurles, C/ o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.