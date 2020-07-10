Maureen Mulcaire nee Quinn, Thurles

6 Derheen, Thurles.

Reposing at her son Michael’s residence, 37 Moyne Rd., on Saturday evening from 6 to 8 o’clock for family and friends.

Arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Sunday morning at 10.15 for Funeral Mass at 11 followed by burial in Inch Graveyard.

Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 family and friends in The Cathedral.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurleparish.ie

