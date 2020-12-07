Maureen Molloy, Ballingarry

Maureen Molloy Nee Dunne

Ballingarry, Thurles.

Due to Government guidelines, Maureen’s funeral shall be private.

Removal from Ronan’s Funeral Home, Ballingarry this Wednesday morning to The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry for funeral mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards at the adjoining cemetery.

