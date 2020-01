Chapel Lane, Roscrea

Reposing at her son John’s residence, Ashbury, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 4pm, with rosary at 8pm.

Funeral arriving at St Cronin’s Church Roscrea on Monday for 12 o’clock Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining old cemetery.

House private on Monday morning.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.