Maureen Clifford

4 Silver Street Nenagh.

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home Nenagh on Tuesday from 5pm until 7pm, arriving at Saint Marys of The Rosary Church at 7 30.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Wednesday, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetary.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Nenagh Hospital.