Maura Ryan (Lacken) nee Haugh, Nenagh

Eagles Nest, Dolla, Nenagh

Beloved wife of the late Matt, mother of baby Mark and sister of the late Margaret Coyle.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Mary, Máiread, Martin and Garrett, grandchildren Eibhlís, Matthew and Michael, son in law Brendan, her sister Phil Cahill, her sisters in law Biddy and Carmel, brother in law Seamus, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Thursday afternoon at her residence from 4 o’ clock to 8 o’ clock.

Removal on Friday morning to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Dolla Cemetery.

In line with the latest HSE and government advice the number of people in the church will be limited to 50. Please adhere to the guidelines on social distancing.

Friday’s scheduled 10 o clock Mass in Silvermines has been postponed.

