Ballycraggan, Puckane, Nenagh.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home, Nenagh, on Monday evening from 4-6:45pm, with removal to Puckane church arriving for 7:30.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11am, burial afterwards in Killodiernan cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Nenagh branch of the Alzheimer’s association.