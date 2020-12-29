Maura Hogan neé Ryan, Templederry and Ballincara House

Cloghinch, Templederry, Nenagh, and formally of Ballincara House.

Died peacefully at her residence in the village surrounded by her loving family in her 98th year.

Predeceased by her loving husband paddy, daughter’s in-law Triona and June, brother Michael and sisters Breda, Betty and Margaret.

Deeply regretted by her loving family Jim, Fr Tom, Frank, Elizabeth, Micheál and PJ, her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughter’s in-law Rita, Lian and Jacqui, nephews, nieces, relatives, her kind carers, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family

funeral mass will take place on Wednesday in the church of the Immaculate Conception Templederry at 1.30pm followed by burial in the new cemetery.

