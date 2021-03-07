Maura Gleeson (nee Chambers), Nenagh & Clare

Knockbrack Norwood, Nenagh and late of Doonmore, Doonbeg, Co. Clare.

Peacefully at home 7/3/21.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack and brothers & sisters Aine, Kathleen, Josephine, Kevin, Padraig & Tim.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family Martin, Mary (Ennis), John, Anne, Rita (Ryan Dromineer) and Tim.

Grandchildren Anna-Marie (Dublin), Eileen, Jack, Tadhg, Michael, Maura, Harry & Katie. son in law, daughters in law, nephew, nieces relatives kind neighbour’s and friends.

May Maura Rest In Peace.

Due to current regulations a private family funeral will take place.

Funeral mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church Toomevara this Tuesday at 11 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Kilkeary Graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http:funeralslive.ie/maura-gleeson/.

Condolences can be left in the section below. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Funeral Cortége will leave her home in Knockbrack this Tuesday at 10.30am via Ballinamona Cross.

