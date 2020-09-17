Maura Bergin nėe Sheppard, Templemore

Borrisoleigh Road, Templemore

16th September 2020.

Unexpectedly at her home .

Maura beloved wife of the late Paddy and predeceased by her siblings Nancy, Ned, Jim and John.

Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews, carers Bernie, Esther, and Joan and her wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Requiem Mass on Saturday Morning in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 10.30am.

Interment in Roscrea Cemetery afterwards.

