Drominagh, Ballinderry, Nenagh.

Funeral leaving his residence on Saturday morning at 10.30 via the back road to Terryglass Church for a family funeral mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations if desired to Croí.

House private please. In an effort to follow best practice in regards to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to current guidelines.