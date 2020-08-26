Mary Ward nee Eardley, Kerry Street, Fethard

In accordance with HSE and Government Restrictions, a private family funeral will take place the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Friday at 11 o’clock

This can be watched online at parishchurch.net.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland

