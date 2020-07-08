Mary Treacy, Clonakenny

Mary Treacy (Nee Duane)

Steelspark, Clonakenny, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, 5th of July 2020

Wife of the late Bill, Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mairéad, son John, Brother Tony, Sisters, Bernie, Bridge, Ena, Marian and Therese, Brothers in law, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and Friends, Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence (E53 Y207) this Thursday Evening from 4 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Bridgets Church, Clonakenny for mass at 11 am. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Tipperary Hospice.

