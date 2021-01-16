Mary Tobin (nee O’Donoghue), Clonmel

Shamrock Hill, Clonmel.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, Mary’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only this Sunday in SS.Peter & Paul’s church at 12.30 followed by burial in St.Patrick’s cemetery.

We suggest using the condolences section on the RIP.ie website as an option to offer your messages of comfort and sympathy to the family.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

House Private Please.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

All enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors.

