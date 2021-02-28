Mary Tobin (nee McGrath), Cahir & Ballylooby

Garryroan, Cahir and formerly Rehill Corner, Ballylooby.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at St Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen.

Mary, predeceased by her husband James(Jim), Daughters Honora and Siobhan.

Loving mother of David, Patrick, Mary, Seamus, Maurice, John and Mag.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Joan, sister in-law Nellie, sons in-law, daughters in-law, nephew, niece, grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current government guidelines.

We thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time, if u wish to leave a message for Mary’s family please use the “Condolence ” section below.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen.

May she rest in peace.

