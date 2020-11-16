Mary Teresa Fahy, Dublin & Ballyporeen

Mary Teresa Fahy

Gilford Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4 and Carrigmore, Ballyporeen, Co Tipperary.

14/11/20. Peacefully in the Leeson Park Nursing Home. Loving daughter of the late Hannah and Patsy, sadly missed by her relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place for immediate family and friends due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

The funeral mass can be viewed Tuesday morning at 11am by clicking on mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-star-of-the-sea-sandymount.

Burial of ashes will take place in Tipperary at a later date.

