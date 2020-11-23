Mary T Dempsey, Roscrea and Dublin

Killavilla, Roscrea and Ashbrook, Navan Rd. Dublin

Died 22nd November.

Rosary for family only in Doyle’s Funeral Home at 7pm on Monday evening.

Private removal on Tuesday morning at 11am, travelling via Old Dublin Road, to Killavilla Cross, back through Killavilla, by the home house and Killavilla Hall, travelling through Ashbury to St. Cronan’s Church for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining old cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines, only 25 people allowed in church with adherence to face coverings and social distancing.

