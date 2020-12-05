Mary Sullivan nee Kelly, Clonmel

Knocklofty, Clonmel.

4th December 2020 peacefully at home after a long illness. Very deeply regretted by her sons Pat and Martin, daughter Noreen, daughters-in-law Edel and Sylvia, son-in-law John, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Mary’s funeral cortège will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown at 1.45pm on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the New Cemetery Grange. Donations, if desired, to Le Cairde Day Care Centre, Clonmel.

House private please.

Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 25 people in the church.

Mary’s Funeral Service can be viewed online on churchservices.tv/clonmel.

We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Mary’s family on the condolence section below.

