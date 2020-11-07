Mary Stokes nee Doyle, Thurles

Cloughmartin, Thurles

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Nicholas. Will be sadly missed by her son Jim, daughters Marguerite, Josephine, Mary and Irene, sister Peggy (Gleeson), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Pat (Stokes), sisters-in-law Moira and Bríd (Doyle), relatives, neighbours and friends.

Following government guidelines on public gatherings, observing social distancing, wearing face masks and avoiding handshakes.

Mary’s funeral cortége will leave her residence on Sunday, 8th November, at 10.45am to arrive in St Peter’s Church, Moycarkey for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Moycarkey.

Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the Church.

Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section below.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice Movement.

