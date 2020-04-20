Mary Slattery, Nenagh & Cashel

Mary Slattery (nee O’ Grady)

Ballyanny, Nenagh & formerly of Lady’s Well Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Ashlawn Nursing Home (20th of April 2020).

Predeceased by her brother Mick & sister Celine. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, sons Eoin, Seamus & Brian & daughter Sinead (New Zealand) brother Eddie, daughter’s in law Kathleen, Gretta & Avril, son in law Adrian & all her adoring grandchildren nephew’s, nieces, cousins & many friends R.I.P.

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with Government Guidelines and HSE advice in the interest of public health.

“Goodnight, good night, parting is such sweet sorrow, that I will say good night til it be morrow”