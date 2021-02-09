Mary Shanahan nee Butler, Drombane

Mary Shanahan nee Butler

Pallashill, Drombane, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Matt, son Jamie, daughter Caoimhe, parents Thomas and Kathleen Butler, mother-in-law Maura, sister Joan (Cummins), brothers-in-law Michael Johnson, Billy Cummins and Michael Shanahan, sisters-in-law Deirdre and Margaret, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, godchildren Amy and Odhran, relatives, work colleagues at Barry’s Supervalu, Thurles, neighbours and many friends.

Due to Government guidelines a private family Mass will take place on Thursday at 1 o’clock in The Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Munroe, followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Bouladuff.

Mary’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed at drominch.com/inchchurch/

