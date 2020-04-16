Mary Ryan, Raheen & Ballina

Mary Ryan

Raheen, Limerick late of Boher House, Ballina, Co. Tipperary 15th April 2020, died peacefully in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre after a long illness.

Predeceased by brother Jimmy. Deeply regretted by sisters Bridie (Collins), Rita (Dineen), brothers Tim and Martin, sisters in law Bridie and Anne, brother in law Billy, nephews Ciaran, Fergus, Noel, Shane & Kevin, nieces Fiona, Maria, Tracey and Marina, grand nieces & grand nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

A memorial mass and burial of her ashes will take place at a later date to celebrate Mary’s life.

Due to HSE Guidelines with regard to Public Gatherings a private cremation will take place. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Condolences may be offered through the condolence section on RIP.ie or to Meehan Funeral Directors.