Mary Quinlan, Rearcross

Mary Quinlan (nee Quigley)

Barnadomeeny, Rearcross, Newport, Co. Tipperary, February 7th 2021, (peacefully) at Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy, mother of the late Jimmy, grandmother of the late Kieran and mother-in-law of the late Donie Quigley. Deeply regretted by her loving family Kathleen, Dan, Mary, Eileen, Noreen and Chrissie, brother Jack, sisters Norrie, Pauline and Kathleen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son in law Donie O’ Halloran, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross on Wednesday morning for a Family Funeral Mass at 11.30 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Rearcross Cemetery.

In line with current guidelines, Mass is restricted to 10 family members, for those who would have liked to attend, but cannot, Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices/

Please adhere to social distancing, face coverings and no hand shaking.

“May she Rest in Peace”

