Mary Quigley, Murroe & Rearcross

Mary Quigley, (Nee McLoughlin)

Madaboy, Murroe, Co. Limerick and formerly of Foilduff, Rearcross.

July 23rd 2020 peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home Newport. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of the late Willie and grandmother of the late Eoin and John. Sadly missed by her loving sons Martin, John, Larry and James, daughters Brigid and Peggy, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Pat, sister Peggy, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Arriving at the Holy Rosary Church Murroe on Monday 27th July for 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by burial in Rockvale cemetery, Newport. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding number of people and social distance. Donations if desired to Cappamore Day Care Centre.

