Mary ‘Phil’ Moloney, Roscrea

Mary (Phil) Moloney Nee Dooley

Montevideo Road, Roscrea.

12-10-2020. Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Ealga Lodge Nursing Home, Shinrone. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, brothers Jimmy, Jackie, sisters Angela and Kitty. Deeply regretted by her brother Paddy, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Due to government guidelines Phil’s Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only.

Her remains will leave her residence on Wednesday morning (approx 11.20 travelling down Birr Rd., Green St., Main St., Rosemary St. and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Her Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

