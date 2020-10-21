Mary O’Dwyer nee Carroll, Kilsheelan and Clonoulty

Seskin, Kilsheelan and formerly Cloneyharp, Clonoulty, on the 20th of October.

Retired teacher of Kilcash National School, Mary passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday evening surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of John and doting mother to Shane, Aideen, Liam, Marie, Joanne and Mairéad, she will be sadly mourned by her brother Tom, sisters Anne and Eileen, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She will also be greatly missed by her daughters-in-law Rose and Susan, sons-in-law Scott, Brian and Larry and her twelve grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan on Friday at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Church, Irishtown livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel and click on the tab “Mobile”. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement and the Irish Cancer Society.

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.

