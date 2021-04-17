Mary O’Donnell (nee O’Brien), Kilkenny & Fethard

Owning House Retirement Village, Owning, Co. Kilkenny & formerly of Market Hill, Fethard, Co. Tipperary and Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully on Friday 16th April 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Funeral will leave Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Monday morning, 19th April 2021, arriving at The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial will take place afterwards in Killusty Churchyard, Fethard at 1pm approximately.

For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish).

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, can leave a personal message in the “Condolences” on RIP.ie.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence