Mary O’Connell (née Whelan), Limerick & Wexford

Glenroe Cross, Co. Limerick and formally of New Ross, Co Wexford.

Peacefully in the exceptional care of Maria Goretti nursing home Kilmallock.

Mary will be sadly missed by her husband Jim, Daughters Martina, Miriam, Collette, Christine, Georgina, Katrina and Breda. Sons James, Patrick, Thomas, Derek and Nicholas. Brothers Jamsie, Maurice, Nicholas, Thomas and sister Kathleen. Sons in Law, Daughters in Law, 23 grandchildren, Nephews, Nieces and extended family and friends.

Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday 29th of December at 12 o’clock in Glenroe church and burial in adjoining cemetery.

The family are very appreciative of your sympathy and support at this difficult time. Personal messages are most welcome on the condolence page below.

“Silent thoughts of times together hold memories which will last forever may her gentle soul rest in peace”

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence