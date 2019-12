Crotta, Kilflynn, Co. Kerry and late of Ballyduff Co. Waterford and Tipperary Town.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Aileen Cashman, Lacken, Kilshane, Tipperary Eircode (E34 B064) on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral will arrive to St. Mary’s Church Kilflynn on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilflynn cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Dementia Ireland.