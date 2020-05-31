Mary O’Brien (nee O’Brien), Ballyporeen

Kiltankin, Ballyporeen.

Due to Covid 19 and HSE restrictions Mass will be for family members only at the Church of The Assumption Ballyporeen at 11:30 on Monday.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

