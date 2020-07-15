Mary Meagher nee Bradshaw, Fethard

Lismoynan, Fethard.

Pre deceased by her loving husband William (Billy), sisters Ellen and Daisy and brothers Billy and Peter. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Helen and son Liam, daughter in law Geraldine, son in law Pat, grandchildren Micko, Bill, Hugh, Anne Marie, Jenny , Eimear and Robert, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid 19 and adhering to Government guidelines, the house and Church are for family only.

Mary will be leaving her home in Lismoynan at 10.30 on Friday July 17th to arrive in Cloneen for Mass at 11am.

Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

