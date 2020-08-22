Mary McLoughlin, Thurles

Mary McLoughlin Nee Healy

Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles.

21-08-2020. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Deeply regretted by her sons Tom, Michael, Seamus, John and Raymond, daughters Anne and Jean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Anthony, sisters-in-law Kitty and Margaret, cousins, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles for family, friends and neighbours on Sunday, 23rd August, from 5pm to 7pm (with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings).

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption on Monday, 24th August, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Due to Government restrictions, numbers are limited in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

