Mary McGuigan nee Stokes, Thurles

Ard Mhuire, Thurles

In her 92nd year. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Denis (Sonny) and son Sean.

Will be sadly missed by her daughters Marianne and Geraldine, sons Noel and Denis, grandchildren Shane, Vanessa and Sean, son in law Michael daughter in law Carol, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Following government guidelines on public gatherings;

Mary’s funeral cortége will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday 11th November at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie

